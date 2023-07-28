Crash closes I-4 westbound in Seffner

article

An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down a portion of I-4 in Seffner

The interstate is closed westbound at exit 14 from McIntosh Road to exit 10, which is Mango Road.

The ramp is also blocked as you approach I-4 from McIntosh Road.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes, which may include using State Road 60 and U.S. 92.

There is no word on what caused the crash or the extent of any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.