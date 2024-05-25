Crash involving Pinellas deputy closes stretch of US 19

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a deputy, causing traffic backups on Saturday.

Crews responded along the southbound side of US 19 at 66th Street, west of St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

The sheriff's office says the crash caused minor injuries, but no further details have been released.

It's also not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what may have led to it.

All southbound lanes on US 19 are shut down during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

