Expand / Collapse search

Crash involving train kills 1 in Lakeland, sheriff's office says

Published 
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - One person is dead after a train hit a vehicle in Lakeland Thursday afternoon.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it happened on South Scenic Highway 17, between Livingston Lake Road and US-98.

The crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. The sheriff's office was not able to say how many people were inside the vehicle or what the circumstances were surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.