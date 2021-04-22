Crash involving train kills 1 in Lakeland, sheriff's office says
LAKELAND, Fla. - One person is dead after a train hit a vehicle in Lakeland Thursday afternoon.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it happened on South Scenic Highway 17, between Livingston Lake Road and US-98.
The crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. The sheriff's office was not able to say how many people were inside the vehicle or what the circumstances were surrounding the crash.
