Crash involving two tractor-trailers closes SR-33 in Lakeland

Lakeland police have shut down State Road 33 in all directions after two tractor-trailers collided.

The crash occurred near the Interstate 4 overpass on Friday morning. Photos from law enforcement officials show the damaged semi-trucks blocking the road.

One person had minor injuries, they said. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Police said SR-33 will remain closed for a "number" of hours while crews work to remove the trucks.

