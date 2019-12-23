Crash sends car onto sidewalk, killing teen pedestrian in St. Petersburg

article

A teenager was on the sidewalk of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street in St. Petersburg Monday when two vehicles collided nearby.

During the aftermath of the crash, one of the vehicles jumped the curb and hit 17-year-old Liamar Matos-Gonzalez. She died at the scene, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near 3rd Avenue North. Officers say a Ford Mustang in the center lane turned left into a Jeep Patriot in the outside lane, sending the Ford onto the sidewalk.

The Ford hit Matos-Gonzalez and pushed her into a tree. She died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.