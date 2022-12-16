HCSO: Tampa man accused of killing newborn baby

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says a one-month-old baby was killed at the hands of a relative during ‘an unspeakable act’ of child abuse.

According to investigators, a Bay Area hospital contacted HCSO after the infant was brought in with upper body trauma and was unresponsive. Despite lifesaving efforts, the baby died the next day.

Detectives say the child’s mother brought the baby to the hospital after she arrived home from work and noticed the injuries.

The victim’s mother told detectives that the infant was left in the care of her relative, Cortavius Thompson, while she was working and explained the last time she saw her child was during her lunch break, and there were no signs of injuries at that time.

According to HCSO, when detectives interviewed Thompson he said he was in the bathroom when he heard the infant crying in another room. When he picked up the infant he said he noticed various signs of trauma, so he placed the baby in the bathtub to wake it up until the mother arrived home.

READ: 'Baby June' case: Mother arrested in death of newborn found floating off South Florida coast in 2018

The medical examiner’s office stated that the baby’s death could not have been accidental based on the injuries exhibited and ruled the death a homicide.

"It is heartbreaking anytime our deputies must investigate these types of cases," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "It is devastating to lose a child so tragically; this baby was innocent and had no chance at the hands of the suspect. This is an unspeakable act that should have never occurred."

Thompson is being held without bond and facing charges of first-degree murder while engaged in child abuse.