Crash spills sand onto Hillsborough County road, woman hospitalized

Published  August 27, 2025 2:54pm EDT
Hillsborough County
    • The Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer and a Jeep Cherokee crashed north of Plant City on Wednesday.
    • Troopers say the driver of the Jeep turned into the truck's path, causing sand to spill onto SR 39 at Bruton Rd.
    • The Jeep's passenger, a 35-year-old woman, went to the hospital.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Jeep sent a woman to the hospital and spilled sand all over the road in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at SR 39 and Bruton Rd. north of Plant City.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee turned into the truck's path, according to troopers, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn onto its side.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say both drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while a 35-year-old woman who was riding in the Jeep went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Hillsborough County