Crash spills sand onto Hillsborough County road, woman hospitalized
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Jeep sent a woman to the hospital and spilled sand all over the road in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP says the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at SR 39 and Bruton Rd. north of Plant City.
The driver of a Jeep Cherokee turned into the truck's path, according to troopers, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn onto its side.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators say both drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while a 35-year-old woman who was riding in the Jeep went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.