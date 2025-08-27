Crash spills sand onto Hillsborough County road, woman hospitalized

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer and a Jeep Cherokee crashed north of Plant City on Wednesday. Troopers say the driver of the Jeep turned into the truck's path, causing sand to spill onto SR 39 at Bruton Rd. The Jeep's passenger, a 35-year-old woman, went to the hospital.



A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a Jeep sent a woman to the hospital and spilled sand all over the road in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at SR 39 and Bruton Rd. north of Plant City.

The driver of a Jeep Cherokee turned into the truck's path, according to troopers, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn onto its side.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say both drivers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, while a 35-year-old woman who was riding in the Jeep went to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.