Creative Pinellas helping emerging artists get to the next level

Talent is one thing. Channeling that talent is another; then there is marketing and taking that talent to the next level.

Creative Pinellas has a grant program for Emerging Artists where they help the talented get to the next level.

"The exhibit is ten emerging artists," said Barbara St. Clair, the CEO of Creative Pinellas, "Each of whom worked with a mentor and took their art into a new place."

This is their 7th annual artwork showing for Creative Pinellas, who are a part of the Emerging Artist Grant.

The mentor sometimes helps the artist refine their work. Sometimes they assist with the show selection process and address business management and show preparations.

It all depends on the need of the artist.

Of those emerging artists, St. Clair said, "You are not a beginning artist. You are an artist that is taking off on the verge of exploding your career."

That's where Creative Pinellas comes alongside the artist to offer the instruction and the venue to showcase their work.

"We have painters, we have sculptors, we have a written word artist," shared St. Clair, "And then we have some brilliant paintings."

Past participants in the grant program have gone on to make a name for themselves in the art world locally and around the world.

For the art lover, the exhibit is a chance to see amazing talent that is up and coming, said St. Clair, "If you come here, you are going to find something that just really excites you and makes you so happy to have come to the show."

As for helping those artists take the next step, St. Clair admitted, "We really do see a tremendous trajectory from this emerging artist grant."

You can view the Emerging Artist exhibit in person up until July 16th.

You can learn more about the exhibit and the grant by clicking here.