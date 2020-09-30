‘Creatures of the Night’ returns to ZooTampa

article

"Creatures of the Night" at ZooTampa at Lowry Park is back during the month of October with spooky scares and eerie frights for ghouls & goblins of all ages.

The mostly outdoor event will take place for 11 select nights from Friday, October 2 to Saturday, October 31.

It will be modified with enhanced health & safety measures to ensure safe family fun.

This year’s family-friendly event is themed around campfire tales and features several new outdoor Halloween experiences and spooky characters.

Due to limited capacity, date-specific tickets and reservations with timed entry are the best way to guarantee admission.

For more information visit https://zootampa.org/creatures-of-the-night/ .



