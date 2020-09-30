‘Creatures of the Night’ returns to ZooTampa
TAMPA, Fla. - "Creatures of the Night" at ZooTampa at Lowry Park is back during the month of October with spooky scares and eerie frights for ghouls & goblins of all ages.
The mostly outdoor event will take place for 11 select nights from Friday, October 2 to Saturday, October 31.
It will be modified with enhanced health & safety measures to ensure safe family fun.
This year’s family-friendly event is themed around campfire tales and features several new outdoor Halloween experiences and spooky characters.
Due to limited capacity, date-specific tickets and reservations with timed entry are the best way to guarantee admission.
For more information visit https://zootampa.org/creatures-of-the-night/ .
