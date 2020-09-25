‘Creatures of the Night’ come out at ZooTampa during family-friendly haunted event

The weather this week brought the first hints of fall for the Tampa Bay area, and that means fall festivals and Halloween events are just around the corner.

ZooTampa is ready with its annual ‘Creatures of the Night’ event, and they've taken the extra precautions to keep people safe while visiting a "scary" venue.

"'Creatures of the Night’ is Tampa's family-friendly haunt event," shared Alex Crow with ZooTampa.

"We want to be that middle ground for all of the people that are too old for the kiddie events and not quite ready for the adult Halloween events," he stated.

Because it's at the zoo, Crow said, "You're going to see a lot of animals out throughout the evening in their normal habitats." But he warned, "We've also got some special mix and mingles!"

"You might run into a tarantula... you might run into a snake," he said.

But it's all in good fun.

"We've got haunt events and haunt attractions that meet each age," he explained. "We do it in a safe way."

The number of guests allowed at any given time is limited to allow for social distancing. Masks are encouraged, but not required while outdoors, but masks are required at indoor venues.

Costumes are allowed for children 12 and under, patrons and guests 13 and older are asked to not wear wigs, face paint or costumes of any kind.

He added, "There's something for everybody here!"

‘Creatures of the Night’ begins Friday, October 2, and is each weekend through Halloween. For more information about it and the themed areas within the Zoo visit ZooTampa's website.

Tickets to the ‘Creatures of the Night’ experience are different than the regular ticket packages. Click here for specific dates. There is limited availability for walk-up visits due to COVID-19 protocols.

Click here for tickets and reservations to the main ZooTampa attractions during the day every other day of the week and follow the instructions that best fit your planned visit.

