Crews battle car fire on I-75 in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - Crews are battling a car fire on I-75 in Hillsborough County, causing lane blockage during the Thursday morning rush.
What we know:
Crews responded at around 8 a.m. Thursday on the southbound side of I-75 near the Fowler Ave. exit.
Traffic is getting by in the left two lanes as crews investigate.
Courtesy: Florida 511.
What we don't know:
No further details on the fire have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.
