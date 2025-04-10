Crews battle car fire on I-75 in Hillsborough County

The Brief A car caught fire along the southbound side of I-75 on Thursday morning. Crews fought the flames near the Fowler Ave. exit. The scene is causing lane blockage along I-75 southbound during the morning rush.



Crews are battling a car fire on I-75 in Hillsborough County, causing lane blockage during the Thursday morning rush.

What we know:

Crews responded at around 8 a.m. Thursday on the southbound side of I-75 near the Fowler Ave. exit.

Traffic is getting by in the left two lanes as crews investigate.

Courtesy: Florida 511.

What we don't know:

No further details on the fire have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

