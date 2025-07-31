Crews race to repair, replace storm water pipes in Hillsborough County ahead of future downpours

The Brief Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa crews are repairing and replacing stormwater pipes ahead of any future hurricanes. Tampa city officials say more than 2,300 tons of debris have been removed—but long-term solutions remain unclear. Nearly a year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, some Town 'N' Country residents are still displaced. Homeowners say drainage issues are putting them at constant risk of flooding.



Crews for the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County are racing to get as many critical stormwater jobs done as possible before the region gets hit with any major storms or hurricanes.

What we know:

During a City Council meeting Thursday, the city’s Mobility Department reported that more than 2,300 tons of debris had been cleared from pipes, ditches, and ponds since last year and work to repair and replace stormwater drainage pipes continued.

But some city leaders remain frustrated by what they see as slow progress.

"There was a promise made to the public that maintenance would be done in every area within three years," said Council Member Bill Carlson. "And we've seen that maintenance hasn't been done in some places in decades."

Council Member Guido Maniscalco echoed those concerns, noting that hurricane season brings renewed anxiety for residents.

"People are terrified," he said.

Hillsborough County crews, meanwhile, said hundreds of stormwater system repairs are underway, prioritizing areas with the most severe impact.

RELATED: Tampa’s SoHo braces for stormwater project amid business concerns

"If it is severe enough, it really can stop drainage altogether," said Thomas Root, Section Manager for Hillsborough County Public Works, "until it overcomes the driveway and just moves over top of it."

What they're saying:

Sebastien Legros is among those still living in temporary housing. After losing everything to storm surge, he spent weeks in a hotel before moving into an RV parked in his front yard. He estimates it’ll be at least two more weeks before he can move back into his home.

But Legros says the damage from Helene was just one chapter in a long-running problem: poor drainage.

"One thing that would help is if the county were to act and try to help us with the drainage issues," Legros said. He shared recent photos showing water pooling across streets during a routine afternoon thunderstorm.

What's next:

Root said crews are focused on completing as many high-priority jobs as possible before another hurricane strikes.