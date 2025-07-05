Crews respond to St. Pete house fire, fireworks possibly involved: SPFR

St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon and were able to put it out within 10 minutes, according to the district chief.

SPFR said that the cause of the fire is under investigation, but he mentioned that fireworks may have been involved.

The fire happened at 1035 Melrose Ave. S in St. Pete.

No other information was provided.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube