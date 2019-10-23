Crews to begin surveying land around King High for possible forgotten cemetery

article

Hillsborough County officials may soon learn whether a school was built on long-lost graves.

On Wednesday, crews will begin surveying the land around King High School to search for unmarked graves. Earlier this month, a concerned citizen notified the Hillsborough County School District that the school may have been built near a forgotten African American cemetery. The school is located at 6815 North 56th Street in Tampa.

Those graves could be located where the school’s agricultural program operates.

An appraisal from 1959 states there's a potter's field located 470 feet east of the southeast corner of the school's property.

"With potter's fields, there's no casket, no headstones, they're simply put right into the ground," Tamara Shamburger, the school board chairwoman, explained during a meeting. "We are taking this very seriously."

However, the county reviewed documents, including deeds, aerial maps, an appraisal, and historical county and school records, and said they found conflicting information about the location of the possible cemetery.

If the appraisal is wrong, the cemetery could be located along the area that borders North Street.

The area has since been fenced off and the school’s agricultural program was relocated.

A crew will use ground-penetrating radar to scan for those graves on Wednesday. Similar technology was used in north Florida at the old Dozier School for Boys.

