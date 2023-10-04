Expand / Collapse search

Crews working to extinguish massive boat fire at Gulfport yacht club

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News
GULFPORT, Fla. - Firefighters responded to a boat fire at the Pasadena Yacht and Country Club in Gulfport Wednesday afternoon. 

A view from SkyFOX showed one of the boats at the dock going up in flames with smoke visible. The fire was seen spreading to another boat. 

Fire crews were at the scene working to extinguish the flames 

No other information was immediately available from firefighters. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 