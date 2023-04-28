Crisis Center of Tampa Bay opens second location in underserved communities

Their mission is to ensure no one has to face a crisis alone. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay says it’s working to make that happen by opening a second center in Ruskin to help more victims of sexual assault.

Currently, the only certified rape crisis center is at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s main location in North Tampa.

"Obviously, the distance was impacting, so this location truly is the embodiment of effortless experience because an individual will be able to come here 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Reynolds said.

READ: US teen girls experiencing record-high levels of sadness, violence, and suicide risk, CDC says

This new location allows the community in South Hillsborough to be better served by removing those travel barriers.

"Last year, we did 344 rape exams. And so, in this community, though, we only saw about 15% of those individuals came from this community. And we know with the explosion of population that this is way underserved in this community," said Clara Reynolds with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

The center says the second location also increases access to areas with a large Hispanic population.

"We also know we have a very vibrant and growing Hispanic population that doesn't necessarily feel comfortable going with law enforcement to a location where they don't know where it is outside of their community," Reynolds said.

MORE: Suncoast Center serving 22,000 a year as one of the largest community health centers in Pinellas County

There will also be a Spanish-speaking nurse available to give support to victims.

"So, I am able to identify with them and build that trust, because people will trust people that look like them and talk like them. So, I'm able to identify with them and have them trust the health care system and then subsequently the law enforcement as well," Mayra Espinosa, the nurse ambassador, said.

The new location at 201 14th Avenue Southeast in Ruskin opens Monday morning. If you find yourself in need of any kind of help, you can reach a counselor at any time through 211.