Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to hold donation drive for homeless veterans

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay’s Florida Veterans Support Line team is hosting a clothing drive this Friday to help veterans in the community.

"What makes it so unique is that it's actually staffed and run by veterans. So, one veteran can talk to another veteran in a time of crisis. Those veterans that work for us have walked in those shoes. They know what it's like," Clara Reynolds, CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said.

The hope is to raise awareness of the services available to veterans through the donation drive and partnering with community organizations.

"This is just a wonderful opportunity for us to highlight the services and support, to honor our veterans and provide what is just really a very basic need," Reynolds explained.

Donations can be dropped off at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay during the event simply by pulling into the parking lot.

Donations can include:

New or gently used clean shirts

Pants

Jackets

Blankets

New socks

Underwear for both men and women

Assorted toiletries (toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, combs, brushes, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner)

The drive is Friday, May 26 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Veterans needing support can dial 1-844-MyFLVet 24/7 to connect to help and community resources.