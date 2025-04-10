Cross Bay Ferry to end early over contract issues

The Cross Bay Ferry appears to be ending its service several months earlier than expected after Hillsborough County officials accused the company running the ferry of defaulting on its contract.

This was supposed to be the first year the Cross Bay Ferry would offer year-round service.

The backstory:

In a letter to HMS Ferries, however, John Muller, Hillsborough County's Facilities Management and Real Estate Services Director, indicated HMS planned to swap out the current ferry for a slower one that would take two hours to make each individual trip between Tampa and St. Petersburg.

Muller wrote, "Unfortunately, our understanding is that the proposed vessel would approximately double the trip time from one hour to two hours, which is unacceptable," adding, "Because the proposed vessel does not meet these contractual requirements, and your notification to us that the existing vessel will not be available after April 30th, 2025, this constitutes a default."

Muller gave HMS, which has operated the Cross Bay Ferry since it launched in 2017, until April 3 to find a vessel that meets the contractual requirements.

"Should HMS confirm to us either before or by April 3 that they cannot provide a vessel that complies with the contract requirements after April 30, then our intention is to recommend termination of the contract at midnight on April 30, 2025," Muller wrote.

The company's response to Muller's letter indicated it won't be able to provide a faster ferry and is willing to end the agreement several months early.

"It's obviously disappointing," said St. Pete City Councilman Copley Gerdes. Certainly, from a standpoint of, we can't go from a 50-minutein ride to a two-hour ride, you might as well be in traffic on the Howard Frankland at that point. And so we wanted it to be an option like it's been. They weren't able to deliver on that and so here we are. But hopefully we can keep working the problem."

City Councils in St. Pete and Tampa, along with the Hillsborough County Commission, would have to discuss ending the contract early.

The ferry has been an increasingly popular way to travel across Tampa Bay, with a record of more than 72,000 riders using the ferry last year.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, meanwhile, has already been determining whether it can purchase and operate a ferry on its own beginning in October. The plan remains in the works, with details still to be ironed out.

What they're saying:

"We were approached by some of our municipal partners to try and make sure that that transportation option remains available to the folks here in our area, visitors and residents," said Amanda Baird, a spokesperson for PSTA.

What's next:

PSTA is hoping Hillsborough County will pitch in several million dollars through an unused federal grant. It's unclear, however, whether Hillsborough leaders would approve that request.

