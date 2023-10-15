Cross Bay Ferry sets sail for longest season yet

The Cross Bay Ferry officially set sail for its new extended season Sunday from a new departure location in St. Pete at the St. Pete Port just south of Albert Whitted Airport.

The ferry offers services Wednesday through Sunday, with special Services on days of Lightning home games.

It's preparing for its longest season, with service from downtown St. Petersburg to the Tampa Convention Center.

The ferry will run for an additional month this season until June 2024.

That's after years of record ridership.

It's all part of the plan to expand and eventually offer year-round service.

"In the future, in an ideal situation, this becomes part of a system of systems to help alleviate some of the traffic and help use this as a mechanism to do that," said Michael Ball, chairman of the Tampa Bay Ferry Alliance board. "In Tampa Bay, we're all united by the water, we're united by the bay, it drives it, now it goes from Tampa to St. Pete, but maybe we can eventually use it as a commuter service."

The twin-hull catamaran vessel can carry a maximum of 149 guests who can bring a bike, up to two pieces of luggage and one small personal item on board at no additional charge.

Limited food service is available on-board along with soft drinks and a full-service bar with beer, wine and mixed drinks.

Tickets cost $12 one way for adults, $11 for seniors, military, and college students; and $10 for youth ages 5 to 18.

