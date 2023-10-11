Cross Bay Ferry to begin operating on Sunday: Everything you need to know

article

The Cross Bay Ferry will begin another season of operations in St. Petersburg across Tampa Bay on Sunday, October 15.

St. Pete officials said service will run through June 2024. There will be one big change to operations for the ferry, however, as the departure location from St. Pete has moved.

Riders will now depart St. Pete from The Port St Pete at 250 8th Ave. SE. The ferry will depart from Tampa at the Tampa Convention Center, located at 333 S Franklin St.

Tickets cost $12 one way for adults; $11 for seniors, military, and college students; and $10 for youth ages 5 to 18.

The ferry offers service on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and throughout the day Friday through Sunday. Service also runs for every Lightning home game.