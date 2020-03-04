CSX railroad repairs will close Bayview Boulevard in Oldsmar until Saturday

article

All of those CSX closures that Tampa Bay has been experiencing will now move on to Oldsmar.

North Bayview Boulevard from State Road 580 to Tampa Road will be closed for CSX crews to repair a railroad crossing.

The closure began Wednesday at 6 a.m. It’s set to reopen Saturday, March 7 at 5 p.m.

“During construction, the general public will be able to access local businesses on Bayview Boulevard and Sellers Industrial Park via Tampa Road, Pine Avenue South, and Forest Lakes Boulevard,” according to the city of Oldsmar. “However, there will be no access via SR 580, which will be closed while railroad upgrades are underway.”

