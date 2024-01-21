'Cure on Wheels': 15-year cancer survivor leads team of cyclists on 330-mile journey

article

For the eleventh year in a row, cancer survivor Joshua Rivera lead the 'Cure on Wheels' team of cyclists as they set out on their 330-mile journey from Tampa to Tallahassee.

Before leaving, he gave an emotional hug goodbye to his father.

Both cried tears of joy at the miracle of Rivera being here, and physically able to take on such a challenge.

READ: 'It's intense': Disabled athletes compete in international Wheelchair Rugby Tournament in Tampa

"At the age of 27, I was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, and I was given a 15 percent chance of survival," Rivera recalled. "Fortunately for me, there was this wonderful place called Moffit Cancer Center about 30 minutes away, and my dad said 'You're going to Moffit.'"

Pictured: Joshua Rivera in hospital

What followed was 1,100 hours of chemotherapy, two dozen radiation treatments and six surgeries.

"It was just an all out attack on my entire body," Rivera added. "I lost 50 pounds, I lost my hair, I was physically just poisoning my body to poison the tumor."

But thanks to his incredible team at Moffit, Rivera is a 15-year cancer survivor, and now an employee at the hospital where he was given a second chance.

READ: Two Dunedin World War II veterans celebrate 100th birthdays

Each year, he and the 'Cure on Wheels' crew, made up of other survivors, oncologists and supporters - embrace the elements along their ride and remind each other why they're doing it.

"When I need to dig deep I go back to, 'Would you rather be out here on a cold windy day riding 100 miles, or would you rather be in chemotherapy vomiting your guts out?'" explained Rivera.

Pictured: Joshua Rivera

Their annual ride kicks off the cancer center’s annual Moffitt day at the Florida capitol. The group plans to bike nearly 100 miles daily and arrive in Tallahassee by Wednesday morning.

Once in Tallahassee, the Cure on Wheels team will present a $50,000 check from their previous ride to support cancer research.

For more information on the non-profit and how you can participate next year, click here.