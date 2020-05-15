Curious koala takes a leisurely stroll around Australian school

A curious koala was spotted heading back to school in Australia earlier this week.

The marsupial ambled around the Lorne P-12 College in Victoria on Wednesday while the school remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The koala is apparently known to folks in the area, and has been nicknamed "Blinky" by locals.

"Our old mate Blinky got a little excited when he heard classes were starting back onsite!" Principal Shane Elevato said in the video's caption. "We had to ask him to go home today and come back in a couple of weeks!"

Students in Victoria have been learning remotely due to COVID-19 lockdown rules, but state premier Daniel Andrews recently announced that classroom learning would gradually resume starting at the end of May.