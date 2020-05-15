Adult kangaroos greet orphaned babies at Australian animal sanctuary

Two adult kangaroos made a pair of orphaned animal babies feel right at home when they were brought to the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Alice Springs, Central Australia.

A video shared on May 15 shows Sasha and Pimba, two adult kangroos at the sanctuary, giving an up-close greeting to Priscilla and Elliott, two orphaned kangaroo babies.

The kangaroo babies, resting comfortably, inch up near the older adult kangaroos in a friendly manner.



Opened in 2011, the 188 acre wildlife sanctuary takes care of rescued orphaned baby and adult kangaroos, according to the sanctuary’s website.

During the Australia bushfire tragedy, 1.25 billion animals were estimated to have been killed in Australia, “which includes thousands of koalas and other iconic species such as kangaroos, wallabies, kookaburras, cockatoos and honeyeaters burnt alive, and many thousands more injured and homeless,” according the World Wildlife Foundation.



