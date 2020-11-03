Cyclist finds human remains off Hernando County trail

Deputies in Hernando County are working to identify skeletal remains found by a cyclist along a trail in Brooksville last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, the bicyclist was riding along the Good Neighbor Trail last Monday afternoon when he spotted bones in a wooded area off the trail.

Responding deputies had trouble locating any bones but eventually the cyclist was able to lead them to the scene. Investigators collected “various human bones” and returned them to the Medical Examiner's Office in Leesburg to try and identify them and determine a cause of death.