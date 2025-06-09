Dade City man dies in motorcycle crash: FHP

The Brief A Dade City man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Monday morning. Troopers say the motorcyclist crashed into a street sign and a tree shortly before 2:30 a.m. while traveling on Blanton Road. The motorcyclist died at the scene.



A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Dade City man early Monday morning.

The backstory:

Troopers say the 34-year-old man was traveling westbound on Blanton Rd., east of Iola Rd., when he didn’t make it around a curve in the road, overturned and left the roadway.

One on the shoulder, the motorcycle crashed into a street sign and a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

