Dade City man dies in motorcycle crash: FHP
DADE CITY, Fla. - A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Dade City man early Monday morning.
The backstory:
Troopers say the 34-year-old man was traveling westbound on Blanton Rd., east of Iola Rd., when he didn’t make it around a curve in the road, overturned and left the roadway.
One on the shoulder, the motorcycle crashed into a street sign and a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
