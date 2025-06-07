Man admits to killing parents in Largo, describes it as 'righteous kill': PCSO

The Brief A man who admitted to killing his parents in Largo was arrested in Georgia after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they found the couple dead in their home on Friday. Investigators say Nicholas Kirchner admitted multiple times that he killed his parents and described it as a "righteous kill." He has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.



A man who admitted to killing his parents at their home in Largo has been arrested in Georgia after the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says they found the couple dead in their home on Friday.

Deputies responded to the home on 29 Saunders Ave. for a welfare check after a caller reported one of their employees had not shown up to work.

PCSO says 53-year-old Elizabeth Kirchner and 64-year-old Steven Kirchner were found with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say they focused on the couple's son, 37-year-old Nicholas Kirchner, who was involved in an incident in South Carolina where he said "I've already killed two people, I'll kill some more."

Nicholas was later taken into custody by the Taliaferro County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.

Investigators say Nicholas admitted multiple times that he killed his parents and described it as a "righteous kill."

Nicholas was taken to the McDuffie County Jail in Georgia and has been charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

