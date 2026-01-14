Dade City man run over, killed while working on truck: FHP

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A 56-year-old Dade City man is dead after being run over by his truck while doing maintenance on the vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. While the man was working on the truck, troopers say the unoccupied vehicle began to roll in reverse, running over the man and crashing into a home. The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away, according to FHP.



A 56-year-old Dade City man is dead after being run over by his truck while doing maintenance on the vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say shortly before 10:30 a.m., a man was servicing his truck at a home on Hartley Street.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

While the man was working on the truck, troopers said the unoccupied vehicle began to roll in reverse, running over the man and crashing into the home.

MORE NEWS: Citrus County community grieving after 2 teens die in tunnel collapse: ‘They were just kids’

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, where he passed away.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to determine what caused the truck to begin moving.