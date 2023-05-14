Dade City woman found dead in her mobile home

article

On Sunday, a Dade City woman was found dead in her home at the Blue Jay Mobile Home Park with multiple stab wounds.

At 12:15 in the afternoon, authorities received a call after the victim was found in her mobile home, According to a police report.



Police say that a male suspect has been taken into custody.

At this time, the identity of the victim and the suspect has not been released.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office says there is no safety threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.