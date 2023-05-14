Bradenton man shot after entering a neighbors yard with a machete

The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday morning.

The victim, a 31-year-old, was in a domestic argument outside his home at around 3:30 in the morning.

Witnesses say that led to him yelling at his neighbors.

The victim then armed himself with a machete and entered a neighboring yard, according to authorities.

Bruce Brooks was sleeping in the home’s carport and woke up to the victim approaching him with the machete.

According to a police report, Brooks shot the victim with a handgun in self-defense,

Brooks, who has a prior felony conviction, left the scene but later contacted the Homicide Task Force about the incident.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Bradenton Police Department is not releasing the victim's name due to Marsy's Law protection.







