Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement,' Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours, his teammates said Thursday.

Teammate Kaiir Elam tweeted that Hamlin is awake and improving, and the Bills organization said Hamlin "appears to be neurologically intact." He remains in critical condition.

"Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the statement from the Buffalo Bills reads. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed. They're playing a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Hamlin's heart stopped during Monday night's football game after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent.

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Higgins was running with the ball on a 13-yard pass from Joe Burrow when he led with his right shoulder, hitting Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms around Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to drag him down. Hamlin quickly got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, and then fell backward about three seconds later and lay motionless.

Hamlin was down for 19 minutes while receiving medical attention. WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reported that Hamlin required an automated external defibrillator (AED) in addition to CPR on the field.

The horrifying scene led to the suspension of Monday night’s game.

Jordon Rooney, a spokesman for Hamlin’s family, said Wednesday that Hamlin’s family was staying positive and buoyed by the outpouring of worldwide support the Bills player has received.

"They are elated right now," Rooney said. "Damar is still their first concern. But for them, they always look at how they can turn a somewhat troubling situation into a good one. The bounce back from this, for him and his family, is going to be incredible."

Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive has raised more than $7 million since Hamlin was hurt.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.