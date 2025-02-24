Dangerous hit-and-run U-Haul driver wanted after police chase: HCPD

The Brief A dangerous hit-and-run U-Haul driver is wanted after leading police on a chase in the Oakland neighborhood, according to Haines City Police. The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Joshua Johnson, continued eastbound and the responding officer saw the U-Haul in the grass median passing other vehicles. Anyone who knows where Johnson might be is being asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.



Haines City police are looking for a dangerous hit-and-run U-Haul driver who recklessly drove away from officers on Friday night, according to HCPD.

Officer Sean Bruner responded to Bates Rd. after a woman told police that a U-Haul box truck hit her car, and then continued to accelerate, pushing her car forward.

The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Joshua Johnson, continued eastbound and the responding officer saw the U-Haul in the grass median passing other vehicles.

Courtesy: Haines City Police Department.

Officer Bruner attempted to pull Johnson over and followed him into the Oakland community where he forced the U-Haul off the road and into a private driveway.

Johnson then allegedly rammed into Officer Bruner's patrol car and crashed a short time later.

Police say Johnson took off on foot and left his wallet with some banking cars in the U-Haul.

A glass pipe with white residue was also found inside the U-Haul.

Charges Johnson faces

3 hit-and-run counts

Aggravated battery on LEO

Driving while license suspended, revoked

Fleeing and eluding

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

What you can do:

Anyone who knows where Johnson might be is being asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477 or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Haines City Police Department.

