Dangerous hit-and-run U-Haul driver wanted after police chase: HCPD
HAINES CITY, Fla. - Haines City police are looking for a dangerous hit-and-run U-Haul driver who recklessly drove away from officers on Friday night, according to HCPD.
Officer Sean Bruner responded to Bates Rd. after a woman told police that a U-Haul box truck hit her car, and then continued to accelerate, pushing her car forward.
The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Joshua Johnson, continued eastbound and the responding officer saw the U-Haul in the grass median passing other vehicles.
Courtesy: Haines City Police Department.
Officer Bruner attempted to pull Johnson over and followed him into the Oakland community where he forced the U-Haul off the road and into a private driveway.
Johnson then allegedly rammed into Officer Bruner's patrol car and crashed a short time later.
Police say Johnson took off on foot and left his wallet with some banking cars in the U-Haul.
A glass pipe with white residue was also found inside the U-Haul.
Charges Johnson faces
- 3 hit-and-run counts
- Aggravated battery on LEO
- Driving while license suspended, revoked
- Fleeing and eluding
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
What you can do:
Anyone who knows where Johnson might be is being asked to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636.
You can also submit an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477 or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Haines City Police Department.
