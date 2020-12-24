Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County
8
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until FRI 8:00 AM EST, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Polk County
Rip Tide Statement
until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 5:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

'Dangerously cold' blizzard conditions batter southwest Minnesota

By Holly Patrick-Storyful
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Winter Weather
Storyful

Wind, snow creates whiteout in Minnesota

Tony Cooper via Storyful

MINNESOTA - Minnesotans were hit by blizzard conditions as temperatures dropped well below freezing on December 23.

A total of 8.7 inches of snow accumulated at the Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport by Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

A video posted by Tony Cooper on Twitter shows strong winds and snow at Lake Shetek, Murray County.

The NWS urged people not to travel due to the risk of catching frostbite in ‘dangerously cold’ wind chills.