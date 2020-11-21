Dangers of frying turkey shown in explosive demonstration videos

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) warned of the dangers of deep-frying turkey, releasing videos on November 20 and 21 showing birds being dropped into pots of oil, causing fire to spread rapidly.

The USCPSC said thawed turkeys should be fried, “outside only, and away from your home.” Thanksgiving day accounts for more home fires than any other day of the year, they said.