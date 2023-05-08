Man accused of randomly stabbing Davenport RaecTrac employee less than 1 month after being released from jail

article

A RaceTrac employee is recovering after police say she was stabbed by a convicted felon Monday morning.

According to the Davenport Police Department, the victim was getting ready to stock food merchandise around 4:40 a.m. when Marc Caseaf Tucker walked in, began looking at various items and used the restroom.

The clerk says she asked Tucker if she could help him with his purchases, but he declined. As she went back to stocking merchandise, police say Tucker approached her from behind and began repeatedly stabbing her in the back and on the side.

Police say the victim ran from her attacker but slipped and fell to the floor. That’s when police say Tucker stabbed her several more times in the chest.

According to police, when the victim was able to escape Tucker again, he ran outside the store and into the woods.

Police say there were other clerks inside the store at the time of the attack, and while they did not see it happen, they did hear the victim’s scream and saw Tucker running from the store.

The other clerks helped render aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

Police vehicles outside Davenport Racetrac. Image is courtesy of the Davenport Police Department.

Police say the victim was stabbed nine times and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Tucker was arrested in a wooded area near the store and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

"This was simply an unprovoked, random attack for no apparent reason other than the suspect, Marc Tucker, committing an evil act. The fact that the store clerk resisted and fought her attacker certainly facilitated her survival. We are praying for a quick recovery of the store clerk, and will do all we can to ensure Mr. Tucker is held accountable for his senseless actions," stated Police Chief Steve Parker.

Police say Tucker is from Winter Haven, but is currently homeless. They add that he has arrests dating back to 2013 that include domestic violence battery, assault, theft, and resisting an officer.

According to DPD, Tucker was released from the Florida State Prison system in January 2023 after serving less than one year of a 20-month sentence for multiple counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Since then, he was arrested for trespassing and was released from the Polk County Jail on April 11.