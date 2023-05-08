Florida toddler overdoses on fentanyl, methamphetamine after finding drugs inside jewelry bag, police say

article

A Largo man is facing felony child neglect charges after police say a child he was watching found illegal drugs and put them in her mouth causing her to overdose.

According to the Largo Police Department, Kane Thompson, who struggles with drug addiction, was babysitting the toddler when she found a small jewelry bag with methamphetamine and fentanyl in it.

An arrest affidavit states that the child was taken to an area hospital after she put the bag of drugs in her mouth and overdosed.

According to arrest records, drug paraphernalia was also found inside the home.

Police say the child was in stable condition and add that Thompson is cooperating with the investigation.