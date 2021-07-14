Dead fish continue to overwhelm St. Pete coastline

As dead fish and marine life continue to wash into canals and neighborhoods around St. Pete, Mayor Rick Kriseman plans to address the issue Wednesday.

Not long before the mayor spoke, a goliath grouper was found a Lassing Park, and another grouper was seen at Lassing Park.

Credit: Wendy Wesley

The second grouper, weighing 400 pounds, was removed with a backhoe on Wednesday morning.

Cleanup crews have been clearing dead marine life from Tampa Bay waterways on a daily basis but they can’t keep up with the devastation caused by this summer’s early red tide bloom. On Tuesday, SkyFOX captured images of miles and miles of dead fish and marine life littering Tampa Bay on both the Pinellas and Hillsborough sides.

Neighbors in St. Pete say they’ve never experienced anything quite as bad as this summer’s bloom.

"I've never seen one dead fish as far up in the bay as they are now. And now my canal is 100% littered with dead fish," said St. Petersburg resident Gene Kent.

Dead goliath grouper found Wednesday, July 14 at Lassing Park. (Credit: Wendy Wesley)

Video captured by See Through Canoe showed two manatees swim through red tide. State wildlife officials said manatees are dying at an alarming rate this year. They said boat strikes and red tide were the leading cause of manatee deaths in the Tampa Bay area.

PREVIOUS: With 614 tons of dead fish collected so far, 7 collection sites open in St. Pete

Tuesday, dozens of neighbors and business owners met with officials to talk about what can be done and the clean-up efforts that’ve been taking place for more than a month now. Since June 11, crews in Pinellas have removed more than 614 tons of dead marine life from the waterways and shores.

Officials say the problem -- unfortunately -- simply isn’t going anywhere.

RELATED: What is Florida's red tide, and where does it come from?

"Kind of what we’re seeing is this sloshing action. You’ve got this very intense bloom sitting right there in the middle and lower part of the bay and, when you look at the tidal flushing model that USF has on their website, you can just kind of see it going back and forth and back and forth," explained Pinellas County Public Works director Kelli Levy. "We really aren’t getting the bay completely flushed out."

The problem has the attention of state officials. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say it has toured the area with the Department of Environmental Protection and are in the process of executing grant agreements to help Pinellas and Hillsborough with cleanup and red tide mitigation. Hard-hit local tourism and fishing businesses are especially eager to find out when and if relief money could be headed their way.



"Anywhere you look, from St. Pete to Tampa Bay, the channels, south Apollo Beach; it’s just floating dead fish," said fly fishing captain Dustin Pack. "Numerous amounts of fishing charter cancellations. So business is not good."

Advertisement

The FWC and DEP are set to meet again today to discuss the next steps in helping the Bay Area.

