Dead suspect in double stabbing investigation near USF identified: HCSO

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identified Hansel Pearson, 21, as the man found dead near USF. He was the suspect in a double stabbing at Halo 46 Apartments. Pearson and one of the stabbing victims were USF students and roommates. Both stabbing victims were hospitalized and are in stable condition. Investigators have not released Pearson’s cause of death or details about what led to the stabbing, and the case remains under active investigation.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect found dead near the University of South Florida as detectives continue to piece together a double stabbing case that unfolded Wednesday morning.

Dead suspect identified

What we know:

According to an update from HCSO Thursday afternoon, investigators identified the dead man as Hansel Pearson, 21.

The sheriff’s office previously said detectives believe the person found dead Wednesday afternoon at 3600 E. Fletcher Ave. was the suspect connected to an earlier double stabbing at an off-campus student housing complex near USF.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The University of South Florida Police Department previously said Pearson and one of the victims were USF students and roommates at an apartment complex on North 46th Street. The second victim is not affiliated with the university.

Double stabbing near University of South Florida

The backstory:

The investigation began around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when a man called 911 to report that he and another person had been stabbed at the Halo 46 Apartments.

Both victims were transported for medical treatment and were reported to be in stable condition.

Separate death investigation

Dig deeper:

Several hours after the stabbing, deputies began a separate death investigation at the address of Union on Fletcher apartments, located at 3600 E. Fletcher Ave., roughly a mile from the stabbing scene.

At the time, investigators said they believed the dead individual was connected to the earlier violence but withheld the suspect’s identity pending family notification.

Thursday's update confirmed that the dead man was Pearson.

No threat to USF community

What they're saying:

USF police have said there is no ongoing threat to students, faculty or staff related to the incident.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Investigation remains active

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details about how Pearson died, the cause of death, or what events led to the double stabbing.

Authorities have also not said how the second stabbing victim was connected to the incident.