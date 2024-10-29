Deadly crash blocks part of SR 60 in Polk County
BARTOW, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash blocking the eastbound side of State Road 60 near Bartow on Tuesday morning.
The crash happened east of Bonnie Mine Road and west of Bartow, PCSO said.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area until crews reopen the road to traffic.
