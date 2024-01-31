Deadly crash causes downed power lines, road closures in Tampa: Police

A deadly crash on Busch Boulevard in Tampa caused multiple power lines to go down in the area Wednesday evening, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department is now investigating the crash, and officials said one person is dead. The crash happened along Busch Boulevard between North 26th and North 30th Streets.

Authorities said a power pole was hit during the crash, which cause multiple power lines to go down. TECO is currently on scene to address the downed power lines.

Others were injured in the crash, but Tampa police have not released details on how many or the extent of their injuries.

Officers did close off North 26th Street and North 30th Street, so drivers are asked to find an alternate route while the investigation continues.