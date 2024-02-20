Deadly crash causes major delays on I-75 in North Port: Officers

A deadly crash in North Port caused major delays on I-75 Tuesday evening, officers said.

The North Port Police Department said the northbound lanes of I-75 near Sumter Boulevard were closed off due to the crash.

The crash involved two vehicles, and officials said a death was reported.

Courtesy: North Port Police Department.

Officers said drivers should avoid the area while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

No other information was immediately available.