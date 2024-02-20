Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash causes major delays on I-75 in North Port: Officers

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
North Port
FOX 13 News

NORTH PORT, Fla. - A deadly crash in North Port caused major delays on I-75 Tuesday evening, officers said. 

The North Port Police Department said the northbound lanes of I-75 near Sumter Boulevard were closed off due to the crash. 

The crash involved two vehicles, and officials said a death was reported. 

Courtesy: North Port Police Department.

Officers said drivers should avoid the area while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash. 

No other information was immediately available. 

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter