Deadly crash causes major delays on I-75 in North Port: Officers
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A deadly crash in North Port caused major delays on I-75 Tuesday evening, officers said.
The North Port Police Department said the northbound lanes of I-75 near Sumter Boulevard were closed off due to the crash.
The crash involved two vehicles, and officials said a death was reported.
Courtesy: North Port Police Department.
Officers said drivers should avoid the area while the Florida Highway Patrol investigates the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
