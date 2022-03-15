Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash closes part of U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor

By FOX 13 news staff
Pinellas County
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Florida troopers say one person is dead following a crash in Palm Harbor.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 near Curlew Road. FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison suggests using Belcher Road as an alternative.

The view from SkyFOX shows all lanes are shut down. One damaged vehicle was seen with debris scattered across lanes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

Check back for updates.