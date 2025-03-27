Deadly crash involving bicycle closes stretch of busy road in Tampa

The Brief The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The southbound side of 50th St. is closed from Melburne Blvd. to the I-4 interchange. No further details have been released.



The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a bicycle, shutting down a portion of 50th St. on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene along 50th St. just north of I-4 early Thursday, according to TPD.

The southbound side of 50th St. is closed from Melburne Blvd. to the I-4 interchange during the investigation.

What we don't know:

No further details surrounding the crash have been released.

