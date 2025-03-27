Deadly crash involving bicycle closes stretch of busy road in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a car and a bicycle, shutting down a portion of 50th St. on Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene along 50th St. just north of I-4 early Thursday, according to TPD.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Photo courtesy: Tampa Police Department.
The southbound side of 50th St. is closed from Melburne Blvd. to the I-4 interchange during the investigation.
What we don't know:
No further details surrounding the crash have been released.
The Source:
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter