Deadly crash shuts down busy Hillsborough County road

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Thursday. Lithia Pinecrest Rd. is closed in both directions near Coconut Cove Place during the investigation. No further details on the crash have been released.



Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that shut down a stretch of Lithia Pinecrest Rd. early Thursday.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened during the early morning hours along Lithia Pinecrest Rd. near Coconut Cove Place.

Lithia Pinecrest Rd. is closed in both directions during the investigation. Drivers are urged to avoid the area until the road reopens.

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly crash on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. early Thursday.

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash have been released.