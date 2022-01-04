Deadly domestic incident started when woman was taken to a Tampa home without her consent, police say

article

Tampa police said a chain of events that all started Sunday led to two people dead at a home.

That day, police said a female accepted a ride from the male suspect who took her to a home in the 1500 block of 28th Avenue without her permission. At one point, another male was called to the home Sunday night and an argument occurred.

That's when the male suspect struck the second man in the head with an object, killing him, police said.

By Monday morning, the female was able to text family members asking for help. Those relatives contacted people.

Officers responded, and a perimeter was set up. Neighbors were evacuated.

Police said the female was eventually able to flee safely.

"The suspect fled out the back of the residence and attempted to evade capture by hiding under the residence," according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department. "A robot was deployed to view the crawl space under the residence before the suspect was approached and found him deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

A firearm was found with the suspect. Police searched the home and found the deceased male victim.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police described the deadly incident as domestic-related. Neither the suspect nor the victims were publicly identified by police.