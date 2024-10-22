Deadly pedestrian crash closes portion of Howard Avenue
TAMPA, Fla. - Commuters who travel on Howard Avenue near Horatio Street in Tampa are being forced to seek alternative routes on Tuesday morning after a deadly pedestrian crash.
Few details have been released, but as of 6:20 a.m., both north and southbound lanes of S. Howard Avenue were closed at the intersection of Horatio Street.
The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
