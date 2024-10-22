Expand / Collapse search

Deadly pedestrian crash closes portion of Howard Avenue

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 22, 2024 6:37am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Commuters who travel on Howard Avenue near Horatio Street in Tampa are being forced to seek alternative routes on Tuesday morning after a deadly pedestrian crash. 

Few details have been released, but as of 6:20 a.m., both north and southbound lanes of S. Howard Avenue were closed at the intersection of Horatio Street. 

The crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

