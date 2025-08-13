Deadly Seminole work site electrocution under investigation

The Brief Three men were electrocuted at a work site in Seminole on Tuesday afternoon. One man died and the other two were taken to the hospital with severe burns. Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide and Robbery Unit are investigating, but say the incident appears accidental and nothing seems suspicious.



A death investigation is underway in Seminole after three men were electrocuted at a work site on Tuesday afternoon.

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to 8675 Park Boulevard in Seminole shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a man who was electrocuted.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found three men who were apparently electrocuted, and the surrounding grassy area was on fire.

Detectives say the men worked for Primoris, a company subcontracted by Duke Energy.

According to investigators, they were placing a new pole in the ground when they were electrocuted.

Detectives say Justin Bryan, 30, was on the ground, helping to place the pole, along with two other men, Jefferey Busch, 27, and 31-year-old Matthew Waldrop.

The boom operator, Bryan, Busch, and Waldrop were struggling to get the pole placed properly, according to PCSO.

As the boom operator was closing the claw to get a hold of the pole, investigators say one side of the claw struck the pole, causing it to hit the power line. Detectives say that a witness saw an explosion, and the ground was set on fire.

Busch and Waldrop were taken to the hospital with severe burns, and Bryan died at the scene.

What they're saying:

Duke Energy issued a statement shortly after the incident:

"We are saddened by the tragic incident that happened today in Pinellas County involving Duke Energy contractors. Our hearts go out to them, their family, communities and co-workers. The safety of our employees, contractors and customers is the highest priority at Duke Energy. There are approximately 14,000 customers without power in the Park Blvd. North area. We are currently working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and are investigating the incident to learn more."

What's next:

Detectives say the incident, which is still under investigation by detectives with the robbery and homicide unit, appears accidental, and nothing appears suspicious.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified.