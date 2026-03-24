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Deadly St. Pete house fire ruled as arson

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Published  March 24, 2026 2:50pm EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deadly house fire investigation in St. Pete

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deadly house fire investigation in St. Pete

A house fire in the Coquina Key area early Sunday morning has left one teenager dead and two others injured, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. FOX 13's Heather Healy reports.

The Brief

    • The St. Petersburg Police Department says a deadly fire that broke out over the weekend was caused by arson. 
    • It happened shortly after 3:15 a.m. in the 3960 block of Neptune Drive Southeast in the Coquina Key neighborhood.  
    • Anyone with information about a suspicious person or unusual activity around the time of the start of the fire at 3:18 a.m. is asked to contact police at 727-893-7780.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help after it determined a deadly house fire was caused by arson. 

The backstory:

The fire broke out at a home in the 3960 block of Neptune Drive Southeast in the Coquina Key neighborhood shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday. 

Four people were inside the house at the time. 

Eighteen-year-old Angelina Anderson died from her injuries. 

A 35-year-old woman was critically injured and is still in the hospital. 

A teenager and a child were reportedly uninjured in the fire.

Dig deeper:

Police deemed the fire suspicious and are treating it as a criminal investigation. 

On Tuesday, investigators said the fire was caused by arson.  

What you can do:

Anyone with information about a suspicious person or unusual activity around the time of the start of the fire at 3:18 a.m. is asked to contact police at 727-893-7780.

Tipsters can also text SPPD + their tip to TIP411.

The Source: This article was written with information from a St. Petersburg Police Department press release. 


 

St. PetersburgFireCrime and Public Safety