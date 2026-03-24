Deadly St. Pete house fire ruled as arson
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police are asking for the public’s help after it determined a deadly house fire was caused by arson.
The backstory:
The fire broke out at a home in the 3960 block of Neptune Drive Southeast in the Coquina Key neighborhood shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Four people were inside the house at the time.
Eighteen-year-old Angelina Anderson died from her injuries.
A 35-year-old woman was critically injured and is still in the hospital.
A teenager and a child were reportedly uninjured in the fire.
Dig deeper:
Police deemed the fire suspicious and are treating it as a criminal investigation.
On Tuesday, investigators said the fire was caused by arson.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about a suspicious person or unusual activity around the time of the start of the fire at 3:18 a.m. is asked to contact police at 727-893-7780.
Tipsters can also text SPPD + their tip to TIP411.
The Source: This article was written with information from a St. Petersburg Police Department press release.