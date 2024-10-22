Deadly stabbing in Hillsborough County under investigation, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A man was stabbed to death in the FishHawk community on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a fight between two men resulted in the deadly stabbing in the 5600 block of Tanagerlake Road in Lithia. According to officials, deputies responded to the scene just after 1 p.m.

HCSO says a man was found with upper body trauma and pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office has not released the name of the victim.

"Our detectives are working tirelessly to uncover the circumstances behind this tragic incident," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We urge anyone with information to come forward, as we are committed to seeking justice for this individual."

The investigation is ongoing.

