Deaf, mute man 'scarred' after Tampa attack, mother says

article

Speaking to FOX 13 through the help of a translator, a woman we’ll call Maria says a recent attack on her 25-year-old deaf and mute son has left him scarred.

"He wakes up at night in fear because, when this happened, this person waved a gun at this face...and he is seeing a mental health doctor," she said.

It happened early in the morning on October 13 of last year. The victim was at a bus stop on North 40th Street when he was approached by the man shown in the newly-released composite sketch. He pulled a gun and struck the victim in the head multiple times before taking the victim's bag and taking off in a newer model Ford pickup.

The victim wound up in the hospital.

"Why did you do this?" Maria continued.

With weeks passing since the attack and no arrests, Tampa police believe the new composite sketch maybe their best chance.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, we've hit a dead end and now we're asking the community's help to identify this individual," said Detective Rose Angelakopoulos. "He's very dangerous. If he did this to this victim who can't speak or can't hear, we can't imagine what he'd do to somebody else, so we need to get him off the streets."

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

